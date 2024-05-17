Did you know? Studio Green’s Kanguva has the biggest war sequence, featuring more than 10,000 people!

The extraordinary teaser of “Kanguva” has left the entire nation raving about it. The film from Studio Green, starring Suriya Sivakumar, has created a stir with every asset coming out. From the original content, thrilling background score, and execution, it immediately takes you into the world that makers are going to bring. Undeniably, it has everything that makes it a film of international standards. While everything about Kanguva itself sets the excitement to the peak, the one major attraction that piqued attention was the historic and war backdrop shown in posters and teasers.

It can’t be denied that Kanguva is nothing less than a phenomenon that audiences have never experienced before. The makers have left no stone unturned to ensure a cinematic spectacle for a global audience, and in their biggest attempt, they have pulled off the mammoth war sequence. As seen in the teaser, the film is filled with some terrific war sequences, and the story is set in two time periods, among which one is the prehistoric era.

In exciting details, A source closed to the production shared an insight about the epic war sequence that makers had shot. The source said, “The makers, Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have worked on every aspect of the war sequences to do justice to the theme and subject. The film has the biggest war sequence, featuring Suriya Sivakumar, Bobby Deol, and more than 10,000 people.”

The source further added, ” Right from the action, stunts, and visualization of the entire war episodes, everything is being done under international expertise with an aim to deliver cinematic grandeur.”

‘Kanguva’ is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious films coming this year. It promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience for audiences with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale worldwide. The film’s release is planned for the second half of 2024.