Did you know that Thangalaan is a real story of KGF (Kolar Gold Field) history with Indian Mythology playing an integral part in it? Deets Inside!

The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram’s starrer ‘Thangalaan’ has finally been released, and it has transported us to a whole different world. Massive, mysterious, and mystical, the trailer presented Chiyaan Vikram’s unrecognizable transformation. It has left us all wondering how the story of the film will unfold. However, as per reports, it is a story on the history of KGF (Kolar Gold Field) with Indian mythology playing an integral part in its narrative,

As per the source close to the production house, “Thangalaan is going to explore the actual story of KGF (Kolar Gold Field), with Indian mythology playing an integral part. The story will incorporate certain elements from Indian mythology and blend them with the original story, leading to amazing visual spectacle.”

The trailer also featured Malavika Mohanan in a whole new avatar as Aarathi. She can be seen playing a sorcerer with powers beyond those of humans, which indeed adds a new layer of intrigue to the story. We will witness a massive showdown between Vikram and Malavika in the film, which is surely going to be a huge phenomenon on the screen.

Thangalaan also starring Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.