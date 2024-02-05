Director Kiran Rao to invite the villagers of Sehore for the special premiere of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ in Bhopal!

Kiran Rao‘s upcoming film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which she has directed, is gaining momentum as it nears its release date. The trailer provided a glimpse of the humorous world of the film, but left the audience wanting more from this comedy entertainer. To take the audience deeper into this world of comedy, the director has planned a special premiere in Bhopal. The entire Sehore village has been invited to be a part of the screening.

The producers of the movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will be making a special visit to Bhopal for the film’s premiere. The movie has been extensively filmed in the Sehore village. As the team goes to Bhopal, the director Kiran Rao will invite the entire Sehore village community to the premiere. Interestingly, the director has incorporated real villagers from the Sehore village in the movie as it was filmed in an authentic location.

“Laapataa Ladies” is a film produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, directed by Kiran Rao, and presented by Jio Studios. The movie is set to release on March 1st, 2024, and has been created under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai. Additionally, Divyanidhi Sharma has contributed to the film by writing some of the additional dialogues.