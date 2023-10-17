Director Sarvesh Mewara spills the bean on the dialogue When in doubt, think about the nation and what inspired him

Well-studded with nail-biting action sequences, a grand canvas, and an immensely thought-provoking story of national pride, the trailer of Tejas has indeed arrived as a treat for the audiences. Apart from all these intriguing elements, what especially stayed with people was the heavy dialogues that profoundly triggered the spirit of national pride. Especially When in Doubt, Think About The Nation Well, this dialogue comes along with the story from the director Sarvesh Mewara as they are been inspired by producer Ronnie Screwvala’s creation Rang De Basanti.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala has given numerous blockbusters one of them being Rang De Basanti has left an indelible mark on the director of Tejas Sarvesh Mewara. Ronnie Screwvala has played a very significant role in making Tejas what it is. Explaining the relevance of dialogue from Rang De Basanti in the creation of Tejas, director Sarvesh Mewara shared, “Tejas is a film that revolves around Female Fighters and their unwavering dedication to their country. The creative force behind Tejas, Ronnie Screwwala, has played a significant role in shaping this film. The dialogue “Koi Bhi Desh Perfect Nahi Hota Hai Usse Perfect Bana na Padta hai” from Ronnie Sir’s creation, Rang de Basanti, deeply resonated with me and influenced the dialogue “When in doubt think about the Nation” in Tejas.”

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.