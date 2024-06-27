Dive into the Melodious World of Sarfira’s Soulful New Track ‘Khudaya’ Featuring Akshay Kumar & Radhikka Madan!

As anticipation builds for the upcoming film “Sarfira,” Junglee Music and the producers – Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment are excited to take things a notch higher with “Khudaya”, an evocative qawwali that delves into the struggles of love and relationships. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan, this soulful track is set to touch hearts with its beautiful melody and poignant lyrics. “Khudaya” will be available for streaming on all major platforms and YouTube on 27th June.

Sung by the incredible trio Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia, and Neeti Mohan, and composed by Suhit Abhyankar, “Khudaya” marks a refreshing return of qawwali to the movies. The song’s heartfelt message underscores the enduring power of love, reminding listeners that true love withstands all trials and tribulations. Their harmonious blend creates a musical experience that transcends the ordinary, making it the standout track of the album. “Khudaya” is a glimpse into the emotional depth and narrative richness that “Sarfira” encapsulates. The enchanting visuals featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan further elevate the song, adding layers of storytelling.

Neeti Mohan shares her thoughts on the song, “Singing ‘Khudaya’ has been an incredibly moving experience for me. The song’s poignant lyrics and beautiful melody truly capture the essence of enduring love. I’m excited for everyone to feel the emotions we’ve poured into this qawwali.”

Suhit Abhyankar reflects on the creative process, “Composing and singing ‘Khudaya’ has been a journey of deep emotional exploration. This qawwali holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it resonates with listeners as much as it did with us while creating it.”

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as ‘Sarfira’ takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.