Do you know that Studio Green’s Kanguva has been shot at real-life locations across seven countries? Deets Inside

The teaser for “Kanguva,” a highly-anticipated movie from Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar, has caused a stir everywhere. The teaser is exceptional and has all the elements of a Hollywood production, including skillful execution, creative thinking, original content, an exciting soundtrack, and more. The teaser has left everyone intrigued, and they are eagerly waiting to see the epic battle between Bobby Deol and Suriya, who plays the role of a Mighty Warrior. Additionally, the movie was filmed at several actual locations by the makers.

“Kanguva” is an incredibly ambitious film set to release this year. The filmmakers have gone to great lengths to bring a cinematic masterpiece to audiences. The movie tells the story of two different time periods, and the filmmakers have filmed it in various real-life locations across the world. To maintain the uniqueness and theme of the film, the filmmakers have shot it in exotic locations such as Goa, Europe, and Sri Lanka, where they filmed war scenes for 60 days. With a budget of 350 crores, the filmmakers also shot some significant sequences in the outskirts of Chennai and Pondicherry.

Recently, an important sequence featuring Suriya was filmed in Kerala and the Kodaikanal forests. Last year, in October, the cast and crew shot a three-week marathon schedule in Bangkok. The makers used the Alexa Super 35 and Alexa LF camera versions to ensure better output of the action sequences.

The film shows the story of two different eras—the prehistoric and present eras—and covers the story of 1000 years, and the makers have ensured the scale and execution in these two timelines come as a visual delight for the audiences.

Director Siva and Studio Green collaborated to give their latest project a global feel and raise it to Hollywood standards. One of the masterminds behind this production is Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja, a well-known figure in the world of Indian cinema. Over the past 16 years, he has produced numerous blockbuster hits, such as the Original ‘Singham’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’, and most recently, ‘Pathu Thala’. Additionally, Studio Green has also distributed several blockbuster films, including ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’.

Kanguva guarantees the spectators an unprocessed, traditional, and innovative visual experience, coupled with heartfelt emotions, intense acting, and never-seen-before action scenes on an enormous level. The movie highlights cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. The release of the film is planned for the second half of 2024.