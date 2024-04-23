Do you know that Studio Green’s Kanguva is the one of the biggest and most expensive film of this year, made on a budget of over 350 cr

The teaser of the highly anticipated and grandiose film ‘Kanguva’, unveiled by Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar, has created a storm on social media. The teaser has everything – great craftsmanship, an innovative vision, thrilling background score, and amazing execution, which has made the entire nation go crazy about it. Since its release, the teaser has left everyone buzzing with excitement. The glimpse of superstar Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist has further heightened the anticipation to a sky-high level.

Kanguva is being hailed as the most ambitious film of the year for several reasons. Firstly, the film is set to be one of the biggest budget films of the year in Indian Cinema. Its budget is estimated to be over 350 crores, making it the most expensive film ever produced in India. The teasers, rich visuals, cinematography, scale, and overall production quality all attest to the passion and dedication of the filmmakers. A film of this scale requires a top-notch producer, and Studio Green has proven to be just that by investing heavily in Kanguva to bring this cinematic marvel to audiences.

The film shows the story of two different eras – PreHistorical and present era and the makers has made ensure the scale and the execution in this two timelines comes as a visual delight for the audiences.

The budget of “Kanguva” has surpassed the estimated budgets of other big films such as “Singham Again” and “Pushpa The Rule.” The “Kanguva” world is gaining popularity for all the right reasons. It brilliantly captures the epic battle between Bobby and Suriya’s characters. Bobby’s antagonistic appearance contrasts sharply with Suriya’s fierce and courageous appearance as a warrior leading an army. The teaser is full of action, violence, and drama. Every scene has a compelling plot that will keep you interested.

Director Siva’s vision is introduced to the world, which he has executed on an unprecedented scale, thanks to the unwavering support of Studio Green. Together, they have given the project a global feel, elevating it to Hollywood level. K.E. Gnanavel Raja, the head of Studio Green, holds a prominent stature in the South Indian film industry for producing many blockbuster hits in the last sixteen years, including the ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’, and recently ‘Pathu Thala’. In addition to this, they have also distributed several blockbuster films, including ‘Baahubali The Beginning’.

Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. The release of the film is planned in the second half of 2024