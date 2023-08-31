Ektaa Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr!

Dream Girl 2 is creating a buzz all over the country. This family-friendly movie has won the hearts of audiences with its fun elements, humor, engaging storyline, and well-crafted screenplay. From the very beginning, the movie has demonstrated its potential and is going strong with each passing day. In just 5 days, the movie has crossed the 50 crore mark in box office collections. The movie continued to impress audiences on the occasion of Rakshabandhan Day, with a whopping collection of 7.50 Cr. at the ticket counters.

The movie Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, has proved to be a game changer for the versatile actor, pushing him into the box office race with an impressive opening day collection of 10.69 crores, which is the biggest opener of his career to date. The film continued its dream run with a collection of 14.02 crores on day 1, 16 crores on day 2 (Saturday), 5.42 crores on day 3 (Sunday), 5.87 crores on day 4 (Monday), and 7.50 crores on day 5 (Tuesday). With these strong numbers, Dream Girl 2 has made a strong hold at the box office, collecting a total of 59.5 crores so far.

The film has had a phenomenal run and is expected to continue in the coming days. It has been widely acclaimed and enjoyed as the entertainer of the year, delivering a box full of surprises and entertainment that make it a real box office winner! The comedy entertainer marks another milestone for Ektaa R Kapoor, who consistently pushes the limits to achieve success and deliver praise-worthy content.

Dream Girl 2 is a movie directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor play prominent supporting roles. The movie has been released in theaters.