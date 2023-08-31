Movies | Releases

Ektaa Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr!

Ekta Kapoor's film "Dream Girl 2" starring Ayushmann Khurrana has continued to perform exceptionally well at the box office, with a total of INR 59.5 Crores in just 6 days!

Author: IWMBuzz
31 Aug,2023 11:52:30
Ektaa Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr! 847433

Dream Girl 2 is creating a buzz all over the country. This family-friendly movie has won the hearts of audiences with its fun elements, humor, engaging storyline, and well-crafted screenplay. From the very beginning, the movie has demonstrated its potential and is going strong with each passing day. In just 5 days, the movie has crossed the 50 crore mark in box office collections. The movie continued to impress audiences on the occasion of Rakshabandhan Day, with a whopping collection of 7.50 Cr. at the ticket counters.

The movie Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, has proved to be a game changer for the versatile actor, pushing him into the box office race with an impressive opening day collection of 10.69 crores, which is the biggest opener of his career to date. The film continued its dream run with a collection of 14.02 crores on day 1, 16 crores on day 2 (Saturday), 5.42 crores on day 3 (Sunday), 5.87 crores on day 4 (Monday), and 7.50 crores on day 5 (Tuesday). With these strong numbers, Dream Girl 2 has made a strong hold at the box office, collecting a total of 59.5 crores so far.

Ektaa Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr! 847431

The film has had a phenomenal run and is expected to continue in the coming days. It has been widely acclaimed and enjoyed as the entertainer of the year, delivering a box full of surprises and entertainment that make it a real box office winner! The comedy entertainer marks another milestone for Ektaa R Kapoor, who consistently pushes the limits to achieve success and deliver praise-worthy content.

Dream Girl 2 is a movie directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor play prominent supporting roles. The movie has been released in theaters.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success 847567
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success
Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark 846989
Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark
"Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward," says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience 846882
“Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward,” says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2 846583
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office! 846371
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office!
‘Feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana 845912
‘Feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News