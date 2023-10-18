Movies | Releases

Enthusiastic Fans Declare Allu Arjun National's Best Actor In National's Capital As He Receives Prestigious National Award

"I am extremely happy that i am receiving this award", says Allu Arjun while receiving the National Award for Best Actor

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Oct,2023 11:29:04
Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstar in Indian cinema today. Known as the Icon Star, he has established a distinctive identity of himself on a global level and has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, by starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Recently , the 69th National Award was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi where the superstar was awarded with the title of ‘Best Actor Award Male’ for his outstanding performance in Pushpa 1:The Rise.

It is to be noted that the superstar Allu Arjun brought euphoria with his phenomenal performance in the biggest hit Pushpa 1: The Rise. The film made Allu Arjun a household name and pushed him into the envelope of the nationwide sensation and made him win at the prestigious National Award. Upon receiving the 69th National Award for the best actor at the ceremony, Allu Arjun said,
‘I am extremely happy that i am receiving this award like we’re receiving for commercial film is a double achievement for me.”

Interestingly, he has made history by becoming the only Telugu star to win the Best Actor award in the history of the National Film Awards and having seen him receiving the award, the fans and the audiences are happy and proud and hailed, “National best actor in national capital for receiving national award”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

