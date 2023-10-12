Movies | Releases

Excel Entertainment Fukrey 3 leads the path on National Cinema Day by selling 1 lakh + tickets in advance across all the national chains

Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi had opened with the fantastic response from the audiences upon its release.

12 Oct,2023
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi had opened with the fantastic response from the audiences upon its release. The most loved comedy franchise has proved its merit since the day one and it never looked back from there. With each passing day, audiences love for the film also continued to multiply and it has attained a superhit status by accounting 79 cores domestically and has secured 100 crores gross in worldwide box office.

With the film inching towards the third week, the love of the audiences continue to rise and as the Indian Cinema is celebrating ‘National Cinema Day’ on 13th October this year, Fukrey 3 continued to be the audiences only choice. As the ticket rates will be flat of 99 rs across all the national chains, PVR, Cinepolis and INOX combined and taking into consideration this , the audiences are flocking in a large number to watch the comedy entertainer and their favourite characters
Hunny , Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Lali and Pundit Ji with their family and friends. In the result of this ,the film has sold more than 1lakh + tickets prior two days before the begining of the third week.

This humongous number is pure reflection of audiences love and with this ,the film is poised to take a bigger opening in the third week in comparison with the day 1.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

