Excel Entertainment Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of ‘Yudhra’ Cast and Crew Ahead of September 20 Release!

As the anticipation for action thriller ‘Yudhra’ continues to build after the release of it’s action packed trailer, Excel Entertainment, have added fire to the fuel and shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos. The post features a series of candid off-screen moments of the cast and crew, showcasing the hard work and camaraderie that went into bringing this intense story to life.

Excel Entertainment took to their social media and jotted down the caption, –

“Here are some off screen pictures of the cast and crew of #Yudhra. For on screen action, head to the theatres on 20th September.”

The trailer of Yudhra opened to a roaring response. It has also heightened the excitement for the release of this action packed entertainer.

‘Yudhra’, releasing on September 20, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promises to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles. Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.