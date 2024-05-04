Excel Entertainment unveils the first poster of their upcoming film, ‘Agni’, on International Firefighters Day! Check it out!

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has unveiled a special poster of their upcoming film ‘Agni’ on International Firefighters Day. This special reveal establishes the theme of the film, which will explore a rarely told, courageous story of firefighters. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Kher, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Agni’ promises to deliver a compelling and content-driven narrative, continuing Excel Entertainment’s tradition of producing intriguing stories.

The announcement has definitely stirred up excitement, setting the stage for anticipation and leaving everyone eager for more, while also resonating with a powerful message of courage, honor, and sacrifice. With ‘Agni’, Excel Entertainment is set to present another gripping story to its audience. The film features critically acclaimed actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in leading roles, celebrated for their versatile performances across various genres. It will be a delight to see this duo in a new territory following the success of their comedy film, ‘Madgaon Express’.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, ‘Agni’ is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is all set to hit theaters soon.