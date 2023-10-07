Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 Fever Grips Political Party! The Bharatiya Janata Party used the poster of Fukrey 3 to tease the opposition

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 has indeed won the hearts of the audience with its arrival on the big screens. Ever since its release, the most-loved franchise has attracted audiences to theaters in abundance. But, it seems, the fancy of Fukrey 3 is not just limited to the cinema halls and fans. The Fever of Fukrey 3 has now taken the madness to a different level and has gripped the political system as the Bharatiya Janata Party has used the poster of the film to tease the opposition hilariously.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took to their official social media handle and shared the poster of Fukrey 3 with the faces of the Fukra gang replaced by the members of the opposition party. As the BJP used the poster, they even gave a quirky and funny tagline and title “हम हैं गारेंटी से Mukr3y”. Furthermore, they even jotted down the caption:

“ये हैं गारेंटी से MUKR3Y”

Fukrey 3 is one of the biggest superhit films of the year in the comedy genre, and the audiences loved watching their favorite characters Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Honey, Laali, and Pundit Ji on screen.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.