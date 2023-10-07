Movies | Releases

Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 Fever Grips Political Party! The Bharatiya Janata Party used the poster of Fukrey 3 to tease the opposition

Political party uses Fukrey 3 poster to tease opposition. Check out below

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Oct,2023 17:57:35
Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 Fever Grips Political Party! The Bharatiya Janata Party used the poster of Fukrey 3 to tease the opposition 859349

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 has indeed won the hearts of the audience with its arrival on the big screens. Ever since its release, the most-loved franchise has attracted audiences to theaters in abundance. But, it seems, the fancy of Fukrey 3 is not just limited to the cinema halls and fans. The Fever of Fukrey 3 has now taken the madness to a different level and has gripped the political system as the Bharatiya Janata Party has used the poster of the film to tease the opposition hilariously.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took to their official social media handle and shared the poster of Fukrey 3 with the faces of the Fukra gang replaced by the members of the opposition party. As the BJP used the poster, they even gave a quirky and funny tagline and title “हम हैं गारेंटी से Mukr3y”. Furthermore, they even jotted down the caption:

“ये हैं गारेंटी से MUKR3Y”

Fukrey 3 is one of the biggest superhit films of the year in the comedy genre, and the audiences loved watching their favorite characters Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Honey, Laali, and Pundit Ji on screen.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

It's time to enjoy the unlimited fukrapanti with the Fukrey 3 Friday offer! Tickets are available at only Rs. 150! 858702
It’s time to enjoy the unlimited fukrapanti with the Fukrey 3 Friday offer! Tickets are available at only Rs. 150!
#Fukrey3 Enters Super Hit Club with a Whopping 55.17 Crores in Just Six Days! 857912
#Fukrey3 Enters Super Hit Club with a Whopping 55.17 Crores in Just Six Days!
Fukrey 3 Review: A hilarious rollercoaster of laughter and nostalgia 856179
Fukrey 3 Review: A hilarious rollercoaster of laughter and nostalgia
Exclusive Interview: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh on Fukrey being a brand, masti-bond on set 856163
Exclusive Interview: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh on Fukrey being a brand, masti-bond on set
Fukrey 3 leaked! Excel Entertainment amusingly teased the viewers to raise awareness about piracy 855533
Fukrey 3 leaked! Excel Entertainment amusingly teased the viewers to raise awareness about piracy
Fukrey 3 Advance Bookings Open: Fans Eagerly Await Release 855006
Fukrey 3 Advance Bookings Open: Fans Eagerly Await Release

Latest Stories

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi embark on a dreamy Dubai getaway 859311
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi embark on a dreamy Dubai getaway
Kareena Kapoor Khan's thrilling comeback in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, shares photo from sets 859357
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s thrilling comeback in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, shares photo from sets
Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859278
Janhvi Kapoor’s Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck
Here’s Why Allu Arjun Said No To Jawaan 859342
Here’s Why Allu Arjun Said No To Jawaan
I manifested to do the role of 859340
I manifested to play Raghav in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar
Nehha Pendse Talks About Rejecting Rupali Ganguly's Role in Anupamaa; Reasons Out Why 859338
Nehha Pendse Talks About Rejecting Rupali Ganguly’s Role in Anupamaa; Reasons Out Why
Read Latest News