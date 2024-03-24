Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express continues to win love! With a jump of 70% on Day 2 , the film collected 2.72 crore at the box office!

Excel Entertainment’s out-and-out comedy entertainer is released in nationwide cinemas. Ever since the release, the Kunal Kemmu directorial has glued the audiences to it, offering them a box of complete laughter and madness in the cinemas. The audiences are unanimously praising the film, the writing, the comedy elements, and also the trio of Partik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyendu Sharma.

The comedy entertainer started the box office journey on a fantastic note and was surprised with box office numbers of 1.63 crore. With these surprising box office numbers, the film registered massive growth on Day 2, and with a collection jump of 70%, it made 2.72 crores.

With this, the film clocked a total of 4.35 crores in two days, setting the stage right for the film’s blockbuster run in further days.

The box office journey for Madgaon Express doesn’t stop here; looking at the trend, the film is poised to register another exceptional growth on Day 3.

The unanimously positive response has come to the foray for the film, and the audiences are coming in large chunks with their friends and family to watch the film on big screens.

Madgaon Express has drenched the audience in the colours of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theatres now.