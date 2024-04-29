Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express emerges as the sleeper hit at the box office! The film is set to cross 35 crores

The Madgaon Express, produced by Excel Entertainment, has been a surprise hit of the year. Since its release, the film has maintained a strong foothold at the box office and has firmly established itself as one of the most entertaining films of the year. The movie has captured the hearts of audiences and has received widespread acclaim. Judging by its performance so far, it appears that the film has no intention of slowing down and continues to attract audiences to the ticket window.

The movie, directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, has completed more than a month-long run in theaters. Despite the release of several new movies, the film still remains a favorite among audiences and has entered its fifth glorious week. It continues to attract audiences with collections of 26 lakhs on Monday, 26 lakhs on Tuesday, 26 lakhs on Wednesday, 23 lakhs on Thursday, 33 lakhs on Friday, 56 lakhs on Saturday and 67 lakhs on Sunday, bringing the total collection to 34.22 crores. With these numbers, the film is expected to cross 35 crores soon.

Regarding the film’s performance on the ticket booking platform, it has been fantastic compared to several other big releases. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that ‘Madgaon Express’ has firmly established itself as a Box Office success, and the audience response is similar to that of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 1.

“Madgaon Express” is a blockbuster movie starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The movie is a complete entertainment package that takes the audience on a fun-filled journey of laughter and adventure. The movie features brilliant performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments, making it a perfect watch for everyone who loves pure entertainment. So, grab your popcorn and enjoy this fantastic movie on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.