Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express Garners Glowing Praise from Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, and Saba Pataudi, Say, The most outstanding funny film of the year is here!!

The comedy film “Madgaon Express” is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. The film’s trailer has received positive feedback from the audiences, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024. The film is creating a lot of buzz and excitement among people.

The producers organized a screening of the movie, which was attended by the Madgaon Express cast and some renowned personalities from the film industry. The latest news is that the reviews from the screening are overwhelmingly positive, and this will increase the audience’s excitement to the next level.

Kunal Kemmu’ sister-in-law Saba Pataudi who watched the film in the screening is highly praised the film on social media and wrote,

*So proud of you bro. @kunalkemmu, YOU’RE a genius. What a FUN filled Mad Crazy and Super

movie.

#madgaonexpress

Must watch.”

In another picture shared by Saba Pataudi, she wrote,

“Kunal…! Take a bow

Super work Bro!

Huma Qureshi said, The most outstanding funny film of the year is here!!

Talking about the same, Neha Dhupia said, Watch #madgaonexpress in theatres as soon as u can….. it’s funny, it’s cool, it’s cult! @kunalkemmu so damn proud of you…. It’s really time to bring it on

@pratikgandhiofficial @divyenndu

Gaurav Kapoor said, So proud of you Kaake

Kya mast paagal film banaayi hai 🙌🤗

Patralekha said @kunalkemmu you are just a supremely talented being: Period!

One has to see

@madgaonexpress to believe what an all rounder you are.

Laughed our lungs out, we literally were rolling in our seats. Best movie if the yearrrr💫⭐️

The early reviews pouring out for the film is definitely increasing the excitement to watch the fun and madness with the lead cast Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary.

The excitement among the masses continues to grow as each day passes. Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam have joined the already impressive cast, injecting even more magic and humor into the multiverse of madness. This film promises a joyous ride for all with its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment!

“Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne” and “Madgaon Express” will take us on a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. The film is directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.