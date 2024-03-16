Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express madness to get double! Reportedly, Fukrey’s cast might have an interesting cameo in the comedy entertainer

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced Madgaon Express under the banner of Excel Entertainment, and its popularity is on the rise. The movie has garnered a lot of attention from the audience, thanks to the highly entertaining trailer and the chart-topping songs.

The film directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring the talented cast of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary has piqued the masses’ interest and they are eager to know the surprise, the makers have in store to offer.

In a recent exciting development, a source has revealed the big details regarding the film. According to the source close to the production, “The makers of Excel Entertainment are planning something big for the audiences. It is being speculated that to make the film a complete entertainment bonanza, the film might have an entertaining and interesting cameo of the lead cast of the Fukrey franchise.”

Continuing the same, the source said, “Since both the film Madgaon Express and Fukrey belong to the IPs of Excel Entertainment, the makers might have a cross-over in Madgaon Express, that is sure to create laughter euphoria, and madness in the cinemas”

With the film one week away from its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024, the excitement continues to soar.

Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam have joined the already impressive cast, bringing with them additional elements of magic and humor to this exciting multiverse of madness. This film is a perfect blend of humor, wild adventures, and pure entertainment, which guarantees an enjoyable experience for everyone!

The film "Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" is a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. It has been directed by Kunal Kemmu, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under the banner of Excel Entertainment.