Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express took over Pune! Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi, graced the city for promotions

The upcoming comedy movie “Madgaon Express”, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, has created a lot of buzz. The film’s trailer has received a tremendous response and has piqued the audience’s curiosity. The film stars Kunal Kemmu along with a talented cast that includes Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary.

Amidst a flurry of promotions, the Madgaon Express team, including Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, descended upon Pune for a special screening for college students and interaction session with fans..

