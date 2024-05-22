Experience the true love feelings! The romantic song ‘Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon’ from Hamare Baarah Out Now

The impactful teaser of ‘Hamare Baarah’ has sparked discussions everywhere. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film sheds light on the suffering of women and stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi. Since its announcement, the film has generated a lot of buzz. The teaser and posters have been well-received, and now the makers have released the romantic track “Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon,” further adding to the excitement.

The song sung by Sulabh Nagpal and Tripty Sinha gives a glimpse of the romantic flavor of the film. The song has been shot beautifully and the music by Sandeep Batraa and the lyrics penned by Ozil Dalal and Azeem Shirazi perfectly capture the essence of the song.

The leading music label shared the song and wrote,

“The moment you’ve been waiting for #TujheJitniDafaDekhoon🎵❤️

SONG OUT NOW!”

Speaking about the song, the singer Sulabh Nagpal said,

“It’s a very proud feeling to be a part of this amazing project Hamare Baarah. A big thanks to all the producers and directors for showing the trust. The musical journey has been beautiful with an experience of more than 3000 live shows till now. This day has come with the blessings of my family and the living legend Sonu Nigam who is not only a guru and an inspiration but an elder brother to me.. He not only just discovered my talent but also encouraged me throughout this journey. A big thanks to him.”

Continuing the same, he said, “The song is a romantic number shot on the streets of Lucknow featuring Parth Samthaan. It’s about pure and true love missing in today’s times. Beautifully composed by my dear friend Sandeep Batra and written by talented Ozil Dalal and Azim Shirazi, the song has a very fresh vibe. I hope it will touch all the young hearts as well as all good music listeners.”

The film received a blockbuster response at the 77th Cannes Film Festival before its release in cinemas on June 7th, 2024. Audiences who watched the film gave it a standing ovation, proving its stature and adding to the film’s globally rising buzz.

The film “Hamare Baarah” is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. Triloki Nath Prasad is serving as the co-producer, and the film is directed by Kamal Chandra. The story is penned by Rajan Agarwal, with Ajendra Ajay serving as the creative director.

The film set in Uttar Pradesh features the veteran actor Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Rohittash Sardare, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad. The film is arriving in cinemas on June 7th, 2024

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.