Fans aka Tejas Team Unite to Roar for the Men in Blue at India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Match!"

As the release date of the highly anticipated movie Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, draws near, the excitement and support for the film are soaring. The makers are thrilled to bring this action-packed entertainer to the big screens, and the fans are equally excited.

As the release date of the highly anticipated movie Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, draws near, the excitement and support for the film are soaring. The makers are thrilled to bring this action-packed entertainer to the big screens, and the fans are equally excited. This is evident at today’s India vs New Zealand ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match, where the fans aka team Tejas were spotted showing their support for the film.

In the midst of the cricket frenzy, Tejas fever has captured everyone’s attention, from making cutouts to hooting for men in blue, fans of Tejas have wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of our nation’s pride and have shown their unwavering support for Team India. And today’s match serves as a proof as team team aka fans was seen donning ‘Team Tejas’ printed t-shirts, proudly displaying their love and enthusiasm for the film. This overwhelming response is a testament to the incredible craze that Tejas has generated among the masses. And rest assured, when the film is released, it will undoubtedly create wonders.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut & team got an opportunity to be in the ministry as they organized a special screening for the honorable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce Auditorium. The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan gave his brooch to the director Sarvesh Mewara as a memento.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

