Fans shower love for Dunki’s first melody Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya during #AskSrk!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki Drop 1 and its posters captured the audience’s attention and took them into a heartwarming world. Soon after, the movie makers released the first song, Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya, which marked the beginning of the film’s musical journey. Fans went crazy over the song and during the #AskSrk session, they asked SRK various questions about it. SRK gave witty and impressive replies, making the session even more exciting.

Fan eagerly looking forward to a romantic track

When a fan asked about having a romantic number saying, “#AskSRK Sir Any romantic song in dunki by arijit plz tel your biggest fan 1st song se to hum sach much lutt putt gaye 🔥👌❤️”

To this SRK replied, “Aayega aayega abhi Lutt Putt raho baad mein romance bhi aayega. Aise hi thodi @RajkumarHirani aapko rehne dega. Naya saal naya pyaar. #Dunki”

Aayega aayega abhi Lutt Putt raho baad mein romance bhi aayega. Aise hi thodi @RajkumarHirani aapko rehne dega. Naya saal naya pyaar. #Dunki https://t.co/er0TDwz8On — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

SRK explained the reason behind his electrifying energy at 58

Yet another fan asked, “#ASKSrk @iamsrk just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58?”

To this SRK replied, “I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunki”

SRK expressing love for Arijit Singh and Pritam

A fan asked, “What have to say about Arijit + Pritam combination & this song❤️😍??#AskSRK”

To this SRK replied, “@ipritamoffical and #Arijit are like big dada and small dada. Always a pleasure what they create for me as an actor and friend.”