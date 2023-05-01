ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23

Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23

Author: IWMBuzz
01 May,2023 16:26:16
Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23

Excel Entertainment is one of the renowned film production houses of India that has treated the audience with some amazing cinema. Having made their distinct presence across the world, the production house has now booked a big win at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23 and won prestigious awards in 3 categories.

One of the most prestigious awards, Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23 has been recently held in Noida. As it’s a big honor that has been looked upon by the masses, Excel Entertainment has booked a phenomenal win at the ceremony by taking home the award for, Best Film Production House, Best VFX – Jury for their film Phone Bhoot, and Honourable Jury Mention was given to their film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

Founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment is one of the pioneering film production houses in India. While they have booked a phenomenal win on such a prestigious award ceremony, they are also eyeing up some big releases in the future like Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zaraa, and many more.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
Major Throwback: When Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan did 'happy dance' on Senorita
Major Throwback: When Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan did 'happy dance' on Senorita
Farhan Akhtar and his 'three musketeers' moment
Farhan Akhtar and his 'three musketeers' moment
Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares major update about 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, check out
Watch: Farhan Akhtar shares major update about 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, check out
Hrithik Roshan to Saif Ali Khan: Most Expensive Divorces of Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan to Saif Ali Khan: Most Expensive Divorces of Bollywood
Jack Of All Trades, Master Of 'All' As Well: Bollywood Actors Who Turned Singers
Jack Of All Trades, Master Of 'All' As Well: Bollywood Actors Who Turned Singers
Latest Stories
Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..."
Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..."
Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan
Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan
Happy Birthday My Everything: Virat Kohli's romantic birthday wish for Anushka Sharma melts internet
Happy Birthday My Everything: Virat Kohli's romantic birthday wish for Anushka Sharma melts internet
Pooja Hegde enjoys 'me time' in Bentota Beach at Sri Lanka, see latest snaps
Pooja Hegde enjoys 'me time' in Bentota Beach at Sri Lanka, see latest snaps
ROFL: Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in black slit one-shoulder outfit, see BTS video
ROFL: Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in black slit one-shoulder outfit, see BTS video
Rashmika Mandanna is tired and jaded, shares Sunday special selfie with big update
Rashmika Mandanna is tired and jaded, shares Sunday special selfie with big update
Read Latest News