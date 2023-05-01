Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23

Excel Entertainment is one of the renowned film production houses of India that has treated the audience with some amazing cinema. Having made their distinct presence across the world, the production house has now booked a big win at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23 and won prestigious awards in 3 categories.

One of the most prestigious awards, Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23 has been recently held in Noida. As it’s a big honor that has been looked upon by the masses, Excel Entertainment has booked a phenomenal win at the ceremony by taking home the award for, Best Film Production House, Best VFX – Jury for their film Phone Bhoot, and Honourable Jury Mention was given to their film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

Founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment is one of the pioneering film production houses in India. While they have booked a phenomenal win on such a prestigious award ceremony, they are also eyeing up some big releases in the future like Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zaraa, and many more.