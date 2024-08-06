Fatima Sana Shaikh has undergone remarkable transformations for her roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Let’s explore her different looks across her films:
Dangal (2016) – Athlete Transformation:
To portray the role of a wrestler, Fatima underwent a drastic physical transformation. She sported a short haircut, muscular physique, and a determined demeanor.
Thugs of Hindostan (2018) – Fierce and Adventurous Warrior:
In this period action-adventure film, Fatima took on the role of a fearless warrior. She donned traditional outfits, intricate jewelry, and a bold, spirited look that matched her character’s daring nature.
Ludo (2020) -Quirky and Urban Girl:
Her character in Ludo demanded a contemporary look. Fatima sported stylish outfits, minimal makeup, and a carefree attitude.
Sam Bahadur (2023) -Iconic Transformation:
To embody the role of Indira Gandhi, Fatima underwent a striking transformation. She adopted a mature and dignified look, complete with the iconic hairstyle and attire of the former Prime Minister.
Dhak Dhak (2023) – Modern and Edgy Look:
In this road trip film, Fatima showcased a modern and stylish avatar. Her look was characterized by casual yet trendy outfits that reflected the film’s free-spirited vibe.
From a strong and determined athlete to iconic historical figures and contemporary women, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proven her ability to adapt her look to suit every character. Her chameleon-like transformations are a testament to her dedication as an actress.