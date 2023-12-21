‘Feel extremely happy that Hindi cinema has dented the negative narrative in 2023’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

While the Hindi film industry has registered its biggest year historically in 2023, young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is in the list of stars who have delivered 100 crore hits! Ayushmann, along with Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh, are also the only three young stars who have registered 100 crore+ success stories!

Ayushmann is thrilled about how his Dream Girl 2 is amongst the big hits of 2023! He says, “It has been an incredible year for Hindi cinema. From a narrative that Hindi cinema is boycotted, to it having no takers, our industry has cracked the content game in 2023 to possibly register its biggest theatrical year. We have seen incredible support and response from audience for our cinema which is why we have already had 3 all time blockbusters in 2023!”

He adds, “I feel extremely happy that Hindi cinema has dented the negative narrative and due credit to all the writers, directors and producers for putting their head down and working very hard to prove that Hindi cinema will always find love provided we make the best cinema for audiences to enjoy, experience and engage with. I’m delighted to have contributed in my own way towards the theatrical business with Dream Girl 2!”

Ayushmann is ecstatic that theatricals are back in a big way! As action entertainers have scripted history at the box office, Ayushmann is the only actor who has delivered a 100 crore hit with the comedy genre!

He says, “As an actor, who loves watching films in cinemas for the experience that it provides, I couldn’t be happier to have delivered a theatrical experience for audience with a hit franchise. I still remember how people were happy that a film from the comedy genre has hit over a 100 crore in India when action films were ruling the roost!”

Ayushmann adds, “I’m really happy that we have tasted success across many genres this year. It is a healthy sign that our industry is thriving and is so aspirational. It feels amazing to have the support of the audience for our work because we truly pour our hearts and souls into the cinema that we create.”