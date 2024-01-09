“Fighter” secures the No. 1 Spot on IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024!

“Fighter” has claimed the top spot on IMDb’s list of the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024, even before its release. This success is a testament to what is expected to be an outstanding cinematic experience. The film is being hailed as the biggest aerial action movie, promising an unprecedented visual extravaganza. Additionally, the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is fresh and captivating. At its core, “Fighter” celebrates the bravery, determination, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, making it a must-watch film.

Hrithik Roshan, expressed, “It’s an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter’s teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

Audiences can brace themselves for a high-flying adventure that promises to exceed expectations as India’s biggest aerial action franchise film, “Fighter,” prepares for takeoff. The skies are set to witness a cinematic brilliance spectacle!

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, “Fighter” directed by Siddharth Anand is a perfect blend of heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, offering an unparalleled cinematic experience.