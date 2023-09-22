Filamchi Bhojpuri to air 50 WTPs during festive period

Fortifying its library of blockbusters with new additions, Filamchi Bhojpuri, a regional movie channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is elated to announce 50 World Television Premieres (WTPs) to entertain its audience this festive period.

With meticulous planning and audience-centric focus, the channel is geared up to bring to its viewers a spectacular cinematic experience over the next three months. Each film has been thoughtfully handpicked to cater to the discerning taste of the Bhojpuri audience to spellbound its viewers with an extraordinary line-up of Bhojpuri blockbusters, featuring some of the most renowned actors in the industry.

The titles include super hit films like Farishta, Raja Doli Leke Aaja, Prayagraj featuring stars like Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yada ‘Nirahua’, Arvind Akela ‘Kallu’, respectively.

On the announcement, Rajeev Mishra, VP – Programming & Strategy, FIlamchi Bhojpuri said, “As the festivities commence, we are thrilled to be a part of the celebrations with these films and beloved actors. We are confident that this continuous stream of films will not only expand our viewer base but also foster even stronger bonds of loyalty with our audience. These films have been hand-picked and curated to coincide with festivals, underlining our commitment to becoming the ultimate destination for Bhojpuri entertainment. We take immense pride in offering a content library that caters to the diverse tastes of our viewers.”

To ensure the audiences doesn’t miss out on these cinematic gems, the channel has devised a comprehensive marketing strategy spanning high-reach TV plans across music, Hindi GEC, and kids genres.

Starting 23 September 2023, the channel will air 50 WTPs every Saturday at 6:00 pm