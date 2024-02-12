First super-hit of 2024! Fighter continues to grow stronger! Crossed 337 Cr. at the Worldwide Box Office!

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has made an explosive debut in Bollywood in 2024. The movie has plenty of action, thrills and a strong sense of patriotism. It has won over the audience with its impressive performances and gripping storyline. The biggest aerial action drama has only grown stronger with each passing day, and it has now surpassed the worldwide box office gross of 337 Cr.

The movie Fighter has been achieving remarkable milestones at the box office consecutively. The numbers recorded at the end of the second weekend were phenomenal. The film has surpassed 337 Cr. gross earnings at the worldwide box office and continues to hold stronger in the third weekend. The net collection of India goes well past 200 Cr. and solidifies its status as a superhit. In India, the film has collected 243 Cr. gross earnings, while overseas collections amounted to 94 Cr. gross.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.