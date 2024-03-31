Movies | Releases

The Indian film industry witnessed a groundbreaking moment on the 29th of March as the highly anticipated film “Crew” stormed the box office, rewriting history with its monumental opening day collection. With a worldwide gross of 20.07 Cr, Crew shattered records to become the highest opening day grosser for any Hindi film led by female actors.

The success of Crew has not only captivated audiences but has also garnered widespread acclaim from Bollywood’s elite, who took to social media to shower the film and its remarkable cast and crew with praise. Leading the chorus of congratulations was none other than Alia Bhatt, who took to her Instagram story to express her excitement and admiration for the film. “This #Crew has smashed the BO,” wrote Bhatt, extending her heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional women both in front of and behind the camera, including Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

Joining the chorus of accolades was veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor, who hailed Crew as an “excellent film” and lauded the talented ensemble cast for their stellar performances.

Actress Ridhi Dogra also took to social media to commend the stunning and intelligent women who brought Crew to life, both on screen and off screen, showering them with well-deserved kudos.

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her versatile roles and powerful performances, echoed the sentiments of her peers, congratulating the Crew team on their incredible achievement. “Well done ladies, this is incredible,” wrote Pednekar, tagging Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in her Instagram story.

Adding to the chorus of congratulations was actress Huma Qureshi, who emphasized the magnitude of Crew’s success. “This is huge! Congratulations,” wrote Qureshi, acknowledging the stellar performances of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Continuing its phenomenal spree, the film made a fantastic 10.87 Cr. India Net and 21.06 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday. The film is now standing with total 41.13 Cr. Worldwide gross.

The huge support from Bollywood stars highlights Crew’s groundbreaking opening day at the box office, changing perceptions about female-led films. Now playing in cinemas, “Crew”, Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. The heist comedy, is breaking records and setting new standards in Indian cinema.