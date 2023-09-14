From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss.

Excel Entertainment is the leading production house in the Indian entertainment industry, which has always maintained a balance between content and family entertainment. The production house has excelled in various genres and proven its mettle with its filmography. Over the years, the production house has offered us many films in different genres. Here’s a list of their top five family entertainers.

1) Friday Night Plan

Excel Entertainment has produced many films in the family entertainment genre, but their latest release, Friday Night Plan, stands out as the best. The film features Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan and is receiving a lot of attention from audiences. The story revolves around the relationship between two brothers played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, and it focuses heavily on family values and sentiments. It is a perfect film to watch with your entire family.

2) Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a family comedy directed by Farhan Akhtar, which revolves around the story of three friends portrayed by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. The film beautifully depicts the essence of friendship and delves into the complexities of human relationships. It is an excellent movie that can be enjoyed with the family.

3) Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. is a comedy directed by Reema Kagti. The movie follows the journey of six couples on their honeymoon with the Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. bus. It explores their stories and the challenges they face during the four-day journey to Goa. This coming-of-age movie is entertaining and engaging throughout and can be enjoyed with the whole family.

4) Sharmaji Namkeen

Sharmaji Namkeen, directed by Hitesh Bhatia and starring the late Rishi Kapoor, is an emotional rollercoaster that combines comedy and drama. The film delves into the complex layers of relationships within a family, and will make you both laugh and shed a tear. The premise is so relatable and engaging that you’ll feel a deep attachment to the story.

5) Lakshya

The coming-of-age war drama film, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan, is about the life of the lead protagonist Karan. He is a lazy person who leeches off of his father’s business. However, after a series of events, he and his friends decide to enlist in the army. Halfway through the course, they realize that it is too difficult and decide to quit. This decision costs Karan the respect of his family and lover, so he decides to return to the army and prove his resilience. It’s a family-oriented film that can be watched by everyone.