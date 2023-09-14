Movies | Releases

From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss.

Excel Entertainment presents five family entertainers you won't want to miss, from Friday night plans to 'Lakshya'.

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Sep,2023 16:09:02
From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss. 851489

Excel Entertainment is the leading production house in the Indian entertainment industry, which has always maintained a balance between content and family entertainment. The production house has excelled in various genres and proven its mettle with its filmography. Over the years, the production house has offered us many films in different genres. Here’s a list of their top five family entertainers.

1) Friday Night Plan

From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss. 851490

Excel Entertainment has produced many films in the family entertainment genre, but their latest release, Friday Night Plan, stands out as the best. The film features Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan and is receiving a lot of attention from audiences. The story revolves around the relationship between two brothers played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, and it focuses heavily on family values and sentiments. It is a perfect film to watch with your entire family.

2) Dil Chahta Hai

From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss. 851493

Dil Chahta Hai is a family comedy directed by Farhan Akhtar, which revolves around the story of three friends portrayed by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. The film beautifully depicts the essence of friendship and delves into the complexities of human relationships. It is an excellent movie that can be enjoyed with the family.

3) Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss. 851492

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. is a comedy directed by Reema Kagti. The movie follows the journey of six couples on their honeymoon with the Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. bus. It explores their stories and the challenges they face during the four-day journey to Goa. This coming-of-age movie is entertaining and engaging throughout and can be enjoyed with the whole family.

4) Sharmaji Namkeen

From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss. 851494

Sharmaji Namkeen, directed by Hitesh Bhatia and starring the late Rishi Kapoor, is an emotional rollercoaster that combines comedy and drama. The film delves into the complex layers of relationships within a family, and will make you both laugh and shed a tear. The premise is so relatable and engaging that you’ll feel a deep attachment to the story.

5) Lakshya

The coming-of-age war drama film, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan, is about the life of the lead protagonist Karan. He is a lazy person who leeches off of his father’s business. However, after a series of events, he and his friends decide to enlist in the army. Halfway through the course, they realize that it is too difficult and decide to quit. This decision costs Karan the respect of his family and lover, so he decides to return to the army and prove his resilience. It’s a family-oriented film that can be watched by everyone.

From Friday night plans to 'Lakshya,' here are five family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won't want to miss. 851491

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fukrey gang is all set to take over Capital Delhi at the press conference of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 851265
Fukrey gang is all set to take over Capital Delhi at the press conference of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3
Watch Fukra Boys' entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment's upcoming Fukrey 3 848868
Watch Fukra Boys’ entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment’s upcoming Fukrey 3
Excel Entertainment's much-awaited Fukrey 3's dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio 831353
Excel Entertainment’s much-awaited Fukrey 3’s dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio
Excel Entertainment Announces the Highly-Anticipated Release Date for Fukrey 3 on its 10th Anniversary with a special unit celebrating the underdog franchise 815534
Excel Entertainment Announces the Highly-Anticipated Release Date for Fukrey 3 on its 10th Anniversary with a special unit celebrating the underdog franchise
Excel Entertainment Appoints Vishal Ramchandani as CEO 804941
Excel Entertainment Appoints Vishal Ramchandani as CEO
Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23 803020
Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke National Award Film Festival 23

Latest Stories

Mystery Man: Keerthy Suresh reacts to dating rumours 851461
Mystery Man: Keerthy Suresh reacts to dating rumours
“Abeer feels like a new character now”, Rajveer Singh on Abeer's transformation in 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' 851534
“Abeer feels like a new character now”, Rajveer Singh on Abeer’s transformation in ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh gets Angad arrested 851533
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh gets Angad arrested
Chak De India fame Rio Kapadia passes away 851528
Chak De India fame Rio Kapadia passes away
Source Reports: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna are 'not living in' 851456
Source Reports: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna are ‘not living in’
From Udh Di Phiran to Jaani Tera Naa and Tere Naal Nachna:Talented Singer Sunanda Sharma Soars to New Heights Of Success! 851466
From Udh Di Phiran to Jaani Tera Naa and Tere Naal Nachna:Talented Singer Sunanda Sharma Soars to New Heights Of Success!
Read Latest News