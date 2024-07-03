From Kanguva to Kantara: Chapter 1, here are the film to look forward to for next 6 months!

The year 2024 has seen some truly amazing films hit the big screens. These films caused a stir upon their release, captivating both audiences and the box office alike. As viewers, we have been treated to a wide variety of films that delivered engaging stories and large-scale entertainment, redefining the cinema experience. While only half of the year has passed, the next six months also look incredibly promising on the entertainment front. There are several highly anticipated pan-India films set to debut that are truly worth the wait. Let’s take a look at some of the films to eagerly anticipate in the coming months.

Kanguva

Coming from the house of Studio Green, the much-awaited ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya, is indeed one of the biggest films that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. While the sizzle teaser gave a glimpse of its enormous and thrilling world, it also presented the never-before-seen avatar of superstar Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, which has piqued excitement to sky-high levels. The makers have finally announced the film’s release date: 10th October 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role has got the nation waiting for its release and fans just can’t keep calm for the action drama to hit screens real soon. The film will be released on 6th December 2024.

Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 is one film that has been in the headlines ever since it’s announcement. The film has indeed created a stir with the release of it’s first single Fear Song. The film features NTR Jr in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also starring in significant roles. Devara is scheduled for a theatrical release on 27 September 2024.

Hindustani 2

The sequel to 1996 released Indian, Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption, with Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in the ensemble cast. The film is scheduled to release on 12 July 2024.

Kantara : Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated filma of the year. The first glimpses of Rishab Sheety from the film has been released and guaranteed that the film ia surely going to be a massive phenomenon from its first part, Kantara. The film stars Rishab Shetty as Kaadubettu Shiva. The film is scheduled to release in 2025.