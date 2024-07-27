Fueling spirits with its tribal fury, Kanguva’s “Fire Song” crosses 40+ Million views across all languages!

“Kanguva,” produced by Studio Green and starring Suriya, is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. The intriguing posters have kept the audience on edge, and the first song from the film, “Fire Song,” has already amassed over 40 million views across all languages, drawing people into its thrilling world.

“Fire Song” was released on Suriya’s birthday, generating excitement among fans and the film industry. The song adeptly portrays his character as fierce and daring, embodying strength and resilience. It also signifies Suriya’s strong entry into the Pan-Indian market, demonstrating his readiness to engage audiences from all across India.

Now ‘Fire Song’ has crossed 40+ million views across all languages and its making the essence of the song bigger than ever. The makers took to their social media and wrote –

“Fueling spirits with its tribal fury

#FireSong – Crosses 40M+ views across all languages

link in story

A @thisisdsp musical

#KanguvaFromOct10”

View Instagram Post 1: Fueling spirits with its tribal fury, Kanguva's "Fire Song" crosses 40+ Million views across all languages!

“Kanguva” is the most significant and expensive film of the year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it surpasses the budgets of films like Pushpa, Singham, and others. The film was shot in seven different countries across various Indian continents. The filmmakers had a specific look in mind, as the film depicts the prehistoric period. They brought in experts from Hollywood for technical aspects such as action and cinematography. The film includes one of the largest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.