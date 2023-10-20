Movies | Releases

Ganapath fever at its peak: Ranveer Singh joins the Hum Aaye Hain trend grooves with Tiger Shroff on the chartbuster track

Pooja Entertainment's Ganpath: A Hero, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is being released in worldwide cinemas today. The buzz for the mass entertainer was sky high before release, and the film stands testimony to it. Besides the film, the first song, ‘Hum Aaye Hain', has been leading all the charts and is dominating all music platforms.

20 Oct,2023
Pooja Entertainment’s Ganpath: A Hero, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is being released in worldwide cinemas today. The buzz for the mass entertainer was sky high before release, and the film stands testimony to it. Besides the film, the first song, ‘Hum Aaye Hain’, has been leading all the charts and is dominating all music platforms. A few days ago, we saw Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff shaking the leg on the song, and in a surprise development, the song caught the heads of Ranveer Singh, who is grooving to the hookstep of the song with Tiger Shroff. The duo channeled their energetic dance performance in the video, and the fans are loving it.

Sharing the video,Tiger Shroff captioned, “Hum aaye hai, mera simba ke saath!❤️😘in cinemas today! #ganapath”

It is a treat to watch both stars grooving to the chart-buster track and showing their energy and enthusiasm on the track. Interestingly, they both will also share the screen space together for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe Singham Again, where Ranveer Singh is playing Simmba and Tiger Shroff made the new entry as ACP Satya in the much-awaited film.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl has released today worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

