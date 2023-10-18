Movies | Releases

Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Oct,2023 19:02:53
credit : Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

With Ganpath: A Hero is Born produced by Pooja Entertainment releasing this Friday, Buzz for the mass entertainer has been high. Their first song ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ has been leading all the records, trending on all music platforms. Today, we came across an amazing video wherein we saw Tiger Shroff performing the hook step with Janhvi Kapoor.

They captioned the video saying, “This stunner showing me how it’s done! Koi pooche toh batana, @janhvikapoor aur hum aye hai #20thoctober #2daystogo #ganapath”

With a star-studded cast the film will see the return of the pairing of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff back together after their debut film Heropanti. Fans and netizens cannot wait for what the movie entails.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on this Friday.

