Ganapath pair Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon call each other partners!

Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming & India’s first dystopian action flick Ganapath Part 1 has been in the headlines with the constant updates coming in from the team. While this has kept the audience anticipation at its peak, now the leads, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have come to raise the excitement by reminiscing their successful on-screen chemistry that started with Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon debuted in 2014 with Heropanti and that was the first time the world witnessed their loving on-screen chemistry. After that, now this adorable couple will be coming back in Ganapath: Part 1, and as much as we are excited, they are equally thrilled to make a comeback with this high-octane acting flick.

The adorable couple further raised the excitement when Tiger posted a video of their spotting and captioned it as –

“Almost time partner❤️🎬

@kritisanon”

As a reply, Kriti Sanon further reshared the video on her social media and captioned it –

“Time flies!! All grown up US!

❤️🤗”

As we witness the fun that is still intact between this on-screen couple, we can’t wait to watch them come together in Ganapath Part 1’

Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath Part 1 in association with Good Co is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release, 20th October, 2023.