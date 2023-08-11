ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Ganapath pair Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon call each other partners!

Pooja Entertainment’s 'Ganapath Part 1 in association with Good Co is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release, 20th October, 2023.

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Aug,2023 18:50:26
Ganapath pair Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon call each other partners! 842306

Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming & India’s first dystopian action flick Ganapath Part 1 has been in the headlines with the constant updates coming in from the team. While this has kept the audience anticipation at its peak, now the leads, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have come to raise the excitement by reminiscing their successful on-screen chemistry that started with Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon debuted in 2014 with Heropanti and that was the first time the world witnessed their loving on-screen chemistry. After that, now this adorable couple will be coming back in Ganapath: Part 1, and as much as we are excited, they are equally thrilled to make a comeback with this high-octane acting flick.

The adorable couple further raised the excitement when Tiger posted a video of their spotting and captioned it as –

“Almost time partner❤️🎬
@kritisanon”

As a reply, Kriti Sanon further reshared the video on her social media and captioned it –

“Time flies!! All grown up US!
❤️🤗”

Ganapath pair Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon call each other partners! 842304

As we witness the fun that is still intact between this on-screen couple, we can’t wait to watch them come together in Ganapath Part 1’

Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath Part 1 in association with Good Co is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release, 20th October, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kriti Sanon Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Fun Trip With Cousins 841792
Kriti Sanon Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Fun Trip With Cousins
Kriti Sanon Spills Beans On Struggles To Convince Her Parents For Acting 840677
Kriti Sanon Spills Beans On Struggles To Convince Her Parents For Acting
Here's How Kriti Sanon Makes Her Birthday Week Special 839737
Here’s How Kriti Sanon Makes Her Birthday Week Special
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’ 838690
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838221
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon
Auto Draft 837923
Kriti Sanon and her path to being a leading lady in Indian Film Industry
Latest Stories
I feel fortunate to play an icchadhari naagin in Maitree: Ishita Ganguly 842318
I feel fortunate to play an icchadhari naagin in Maitree: Ishita Ganguly
The Rise Of Reality Shows On OTT 841193
The Rise Of Reality Shows On OTT
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying 'Shah Rukh' in Dream Girl 2 842265
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying ‘Shah Rukh’ in Dream Girl 2
Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara 842312
Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
Prime Video Commences a Unique Masterclass Series Across Key Film Institutes in India 842261
Prime Video Commences a Unique Masterclass Series Across Key Film Institutes in India
"It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana" shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds 842254
“It is my unique voice that helped me become Vandana” shares Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, who is an example of a true winner against all odds
Read Latest News