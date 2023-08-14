Gear up to celebrate this Independence Day with 'Fighter' as Siddharth Anand announces 'Spirit of Fighter'

Fighter’ is India’s first aerial action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leads

Siddharth Anand, the director of the highly anticipated Indian aerial action film ‘Fighter’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is set to celebrate Independence Day with ‘Spirit of Fighter’. Fans have been eagerly anticipating more information about this thrilling movie, and the director has heightened their excitement by announcing a big release tomorrow at 10 AM.

Director Siddharth Anand took to his social media and shared a poster while carrying the spirit of patriotism and announcing a big reveal tomorrow at 10 AM. He further jotted down the caption –

“10AM, Tomorrow.

#SpiritOfFighter

#SiddharthAnand

@hrithikroshan”

Keeping the true spirit of Independence Day alive, an exciting announcement has been made. Following the success of WAR and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is now preparing for another highly anticipated release titled ‘Fighter’. This news has increased anticipation for the big reveal tomorrow at 10 AM.

‘Fighter’ is a movie collaboration between Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2024.