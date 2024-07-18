Get ready for a blazing celebration as Studio Green’s ‘Kanguva’ announces the release of the Fire Song with a new poster! Out on 23rd July!

Made under the banner of Studio Green, “Kanguva” starring Suriya is one of the biggest films of the year. As the makers have kept the audience on the edge with its intriguing posters, they are now ready to transport everyone into its thrilling world. The makers announces the release of the Fire Song with a new poster featuring Suriya from the film. The song will be released on 23rd July, Tuesday.

The makers of “Kanguva” dropped a thrilling new poster to announce the release of the fire song, all set for its release on 23rd July, Tuesday. They jotted down the caption:

“Ignite your spirits and ready yourselves for a blazing celebration

#FireSong from #Kanguva is set to release on 23rd July

#KanguvaFromOct10#”

Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it’s bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.