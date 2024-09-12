Get Ready to Groove! Excel Entertainment Unveils Yudhra’s ‘Hatt Ja Baaju’ in Pune, Featuring the Dynamic Dance Moves of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal!

Excel Entertainment is set to deliver a thrilling entertainer with Yudhra. After treating us to two action-packed trailers, a romantic track “Saathiya,” and a high-energy party number “Sohni Lagdi,” they now introduce their latest release, “Hatt Ja Baaju.” Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, this stylish track sees the two stars facing off with undeniable energy and flair.

The excitement ramps up as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal unveiled “Hatt Ja Baaju” at a college event in Pune. This track not only marks Raghav Juyal’s return to dancing after four years but also showcases his incredible moves alongside Siddhant. It’s a lively, stylish number with plenty of groove that highlights the dynamic chemistry between the two stars.

“Hatt Ja Baaju” features powerful vocals by Kelly Dlima, Vishal Dadlani, and Arsh Mohammed, with lyrics crafted by the iconic Javed Akhtar. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and choreographed by Piyush-Shazia, this track is sure to elevate the anticipation for the film.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to hit theaters on September 20. The film also stars a stellar cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/audio/517088797684579/