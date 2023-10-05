Movies | Releases

Get ready to groove with Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon on the biggest party anthem of the year ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath’!

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's sizzling chemistry ignites ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ – Ganapath’s biggest party anthem!

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023
The sizzling chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is set to ignite screens once again with the release of the scintillating song, ‘Hum Aaye Hain’, from the much-anticipated ‘Ganapath’. After a tantalizing teaser that left fans craving for more, the launch of the entire song has sent shockwaves of excitement through the audience and music enthusiasts alike.

The song ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ song not only meets but surpasses the huge expectations of fans who have been eagerly awaiting to witness Tiger and Kriti’s electrifying dance moves together. It’s not just another song; it’s a visual spectacle that promises to captivate hearts and groove its way onto every playlist.

Having shared the screen space together in the popular song ‘Whistle Baja’ from their debut film ‘Heropanti’, Tiger and Kriti’s on-screen chemistry is nothing short of mesmerizing, and their latest song from ‘Ganapath’ showcases their adorable chemistry in a way that will leave fans cheering for more. With Tiger and Kriti’s swift moves and irresistible charm, the song is destined to become the next chartbuster, dominating airwaves and dance floors alike. Not to mention, the chain hook-step performed by Tiger and Kriti is bound to set a hot new trend. Prepare to be dazzled as Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon set the dance floor on fire in “Ganapath.”

Interestingly, there is a big surprise for the fans of Tiger and Kriti. So tune into the song and be surprised!

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

