Giving absolute couple goals, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty in this adorable pictures!

While Rishab Shetty has created a phenomenon of success with Kantara, he indeed left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience across the globe. The first look of Kantara Chapter 1 was recently released truly surprised the nation and garnered immense love from all across leaving them with abundant excitement. While the actor has always kept the audience entertained with his films, he is also a family man who has always cherished precious moments with his family. The evidence of the same is well witnessed as Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty are seen sharing an adorable moment.

Taking to his social media, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty shared an absolutely adorable picture of them together. Holding flowers, they are indeed giving sheer couple goals. They further jotted down the caption –

“Better together🩷”

Rishab Shetty never misses a chance to celebrate happiness with his family, and whenever time permits he spends time with his son, daughter, and wife.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel, and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon.