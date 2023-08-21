Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore

The upcoming romantic musical drama ‘Kushi’ is been in the headline since announced. The makers launched the soulful songs and the captivating trailer which were received well by the audiences and they are eagerly looking forward to watching the desirable pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu appearing together for the first time on screens. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the musical extravaganza and for the same, the lead cast is also visiting different places to promote the film. Continuing the promotion spree, the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has now visited the GRD College in Coimbatore leaving the crowd absolutely mad.

Vijay Deverakonda was welcomed with the loudest roars and cheers at the GRD College where he interacted with the fans, and college students, and followed by this he attended a press meet in Chennai in the evening.

With massive anticipation around the film, Kushi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Pan India romantic dramas to come out this year. Recently, the makers organized a grand musical event on Independence Day night, which was a grand success. The audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the desirable pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam