Here are some reasons to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!

Finally, after a long wait, the cult franchise has made its comeback, and it’s none other than Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. It’s the biggest franchise and was a sleeper hit back when it was released. The film has released after 14 years and looking at the reviews and audience reaction it looks great. The franchise is always known for its bold and gritty content, being one of its kind in the entertainment industry. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all about love in the times of the Internet. Dibakar Banerjee is back with yet another compelling story. It’s a dark digital dogma that is relevant to today’s youth and realities. So, here are a few reasons to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

1). Cult franchise after 14 years:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in 2010 and set a distinct mark with its bold content that had never been explored so explicitly on the big screens. It arrived with a story in the times of the camera and resonated highly with the audience of that generation. Now, after 14 years, the cult franchise has returned with the sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and it’s even bolder and more shocking, bringing a story of love in the times of the internet.

2). A film by director Dibakar Banerjee:

Dibakar Banerjee, as a director, has always presented a very compelling narrative, especially a story that the audience usually sees around them. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is an example of the same. A story of the Internet world that we all live in. It’s everything that surrounds us, and Dibakar has carved it well in the film. He perfectly captured different aspects of the internet world, and that too with such ease that makes it more relevant to today’s youth.

3). Story related to Gen-Z:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a story that every youth of this generation will connect to. It’s a story about the internet world that every Gen-Z is inclined towards. Be it about reality shows, about getting sexual, or about social media trolling, this film has everything that today’s youth is surrounded by.

4). Revealing truth about social media culture:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a truthful film about the internet world, especially social media. The film covers different realities of social media, from how it impacts people to how it has its dominance in our culture now. Every truth of the social media universe has been very well covered in the film.

5). Path-breaking cinematography:

Every angle and every shot in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been covered just the way we visualize things. The way it has been shot gives a real experience. The audience can feel they are traveling with the film. The cinematography has its design, and it fits best with the theme of the film.

6). Well edited:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 consists of 3 stories. Every story is different from each other. Distinguishing them from each other is what is important. LSD 2 has got it all in the right place. All the stories stand different from each other yet have the same theme. The film is very well edited, and one can see perfection in every frame.