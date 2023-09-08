Movies | Releases

Here comes the teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao! An interesting tale of two young brides getting lost!

The teaser of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ looks extremely entertaining while it transports us to the backdrop of rural India. While it exudes the vibes of a clear mess set around the search for the two lost brides, it brings along humor in every frame. A quirky narrative is well supported by the cast

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Sep,2023 17:35:53
The much-awaited teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is finally out, giving a glimpse of a mess created around the search for two young lost brides. The makers recently announced the release date of Kiran Rao’s directorial, 5th January 2024 with an interesting poster, the teaser has arrived as a perfect treat to pique the excitement for the release of the film. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ markes the comeback of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao . The film is also the next delivery of Kiran Rao as a director after her directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat.

The teaser of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ looks extremely entertaining while it transports us to the backdrop of rural India. While it exudes the vibes of a clear mess set around the search for the two lost brides, it brings along humor in every frame. A quirky narrative is well supported by the cast,
Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The teaser says it all, Kiran Rao as a director, is all set to present yet another interesting story to the audience.

Being a project that marks the collaboration of Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been eagerly awaited by the audience. Moreover, the film is also getting screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, well ahead of its release.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

