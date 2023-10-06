Movies | Releases

"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch"

"Ganapath: A Hero is Born" has pulled off a masterstroke that is setting the film industry abuzz. As the excitement for this action-packed blockbuster reaches a fever pitch, fans of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan from across the globe are being offered a golden opportunity to make history by launching the film's trailer themselves.

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Oct,2023 18:42:37
This move not only engages fans on a global scale but also creates a connection to the movie. This groundbreaking approach to trailer launches in Bollywood has shattered conventional norms, granting fans an unprecedented opportunity to be part of the film’s reveal.

Fans across the world are going to receive the trailer exclusively by joining the Ganapath ka Gang WhatsApp broadcast channel! Joining the “Ganapath” gang not only promises action-packed thrills but also the chance to take center stage in the trailer launch, a feat never before witnessed in the cinema world.

By offering fans the power to introduce the world to “Ganapath,” the makers and talent has harnessed the boundless enthusiasm of Tiger, Kriti and legendary Amitabh Bachchan’s fanbase. This unique approach not only generates immense buzz but also ensures that the trailer launch becomes a memorable event celebrated by fans worldwide.

In an age where fan engagement is paramount, “Ganapath: A Hero is Born” has taken a bold step to involve fans in the very heart of the film’s promotion. Operating from the belief that cinema is a collective experience, the makers have outdone themselves with this move. As fans eagerly scan QR codes and simply join the films whatsapp channel and await their chance to shine, “Ganapath” continues to prove that it’s not just a film; it’s an immersive experience that unites fans across the globe.

Get ready for a trailer launch like never before, where fans are steering the wheel and calling the shots, taking “Ganapath” to new heights of excitement and anticipation!

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born‘ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

