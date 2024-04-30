Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty are all set to recreate the devine magic of Kantara with one of the biggest set in Kundapur town in the costal region of Konkan

Hombale Films is the largest production house in Indian cinema. This leading production house has made several blockbusters such as KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend, and Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. Fans and audiences are eagerly waiting for their next big project, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

Excitement among the masses is building as updates roll out about a new film. Recently, it was announced that the film’s full schedule will start this week with a 20-day shoot. During this schedule, the team will film important scenes in forests against the beautiful coastal backdrop of Kundapura, fitting the narrative of the film.

A Kundapura set measuring 200×200 feet is currently under construction. The project has employed 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, as well as stunt masters. Additionally, the actors who have been selected for the project are undergoing intensive training sessions prior to filming on the set.

Talking about the other details, the film is directed by Rishab Shetty who is also headlining the film as a lead while the music is been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with Aravind Kashyap handling the cinematography

The first film in the franchise, ‘Kantara: A Legend’, undoubtedly provided the audience with an unforgettable cinematic experience, infused with a rich divine experience that was unparalleled. The theatrical experience left a lasting impression on the audience’s heart and mind. When Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films announced the prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, the excitement to witness another divine theatrical experience skyrocketed.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting line-up of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.