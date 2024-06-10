Hombale Films Expresses Gratitude as Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Television Premiere Garners Tremendous Love with a 30.4 Million Reach!

Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, has indeed arrived as a storm, not only ruling the hearts of the audience but also dominating the box office with its phenomenal collections. While the success of the film created milestones on the big screens, its television premiere on Star Gold also set a record with a 30.4 million reach. The makers took the opportunity to thank the nation for their love.

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire took to their social media and shared a poster of the film displaying yet another success as the film garnered 30.4 Million reach and 8.1 Million Average minute audience (AMA). They further jotted down the caption –

“Thank you India ♥️

#SalaarCeaseFire

#SalaarCeaseFire

#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel

#SalaarOnStarGold

#OnlyOnStarGold”

Interestingly, Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is among top 3 premieres of 2024. It’s the highest rated dubbed Hindi movie since 2023 on TV. The Film was premiered on Star Gold.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam and Kantara: Chapter 1.