Hon’ble Minister Anurag Thakur unveils trailer for animated series "Bharat Hain Hum" about India's freedom fighters.

The honorable Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Sports, Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur, unveiled the trailer of an exciting animated series called ‘Bharat Hain Hum’ in New Delhi today. The series is being launched on Prime Video, Netflix, and Doordarshan as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. It is dedicated to highlighting the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. Although the names of prominent freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, and Subhash Chandra Bose are widely known, this revolutionary series aims to introduce the nation to lesser-known but equally significant freedom fighters. These are the people whose contributions played a vital role in India’s path to independence on August 15, 1947. Through this animated masterpiece, countless heroic figures such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh (an 80-year-old freedom fighter), Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and many more will finally take their rightful place in history.

Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty have crafted an exceptional series comprising of 26 captivating episodes in Season 1. Each episode will feature an 11-minute animated narrative. The series will premiere on October 15th, and will be available on Doordarshan, Prime Video, and Netflix in 12 Indian and 7 international languages.

In every episode of the series, popular characters Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy, who were previously known from the acclaimed KTB Movie series, will engage in dialogues that explore the tales of unsung heroes. The series is produced by the Central Bureau of Communication and Graphiti Studio and is a tapestry of faiths and unity that transcends religious barriers, uniting the country’s faiths and beliefs. It celebrates the diversity of India’s struggle for freedom and journeys through different regions, featuring freedom fighters from all over the country.

Speaking about the series, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of Information and Broadcasting said, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Under his vision, it is our humble endeavour to reignite the nation’s memory and ignite gratitude towards these unsung heroes, who deserve our unwavering admiration and respect. We have a very few heroes that the country has celebrated but there are so many unsung heroes who were not given their due credit in our history. Thirty percent of these heroes are women and these stories will inspire generations to come.”

“We will do a lot more to ensure students and people of our country get to know about these heroes. We will also screen the series in the parliament so that the members can spread the word in their territories,” he added.

Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, co-creators of the series, passionately asserted, “We wanted to revive these tales of patriotism and relentless pursuit of freedom, paying tribute to their remarkable sacrifices, and inspire the children and the youth of India to take pride in our heritage. Animation is the perfect medium to bring alive these glorious tales and make them accessible to the children of our country. Our history often remains confined to the pages of school textbooks, and a knowledge gap exists beyond secondary education. This entertaining and informative series is aimed at every Indian irrespective of age.”

“We are delighted to launch Krish, Trish and Baltiboy – Bharat Hain Hum on Prime Video starting 15th of October. A unique initiative, the series will introduce our next generation to the numerous heroes who played an important role in India’s freedom struggle, and give young viewers in India and across the world, a chance to explore our rich history,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India. “We would like to congratulate the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Central Bureau of Communication, and Graphiti Studios for producing this wonderful series. We are excited to be launching the show globally – customers from the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada and more than 100 countries will be able to watch Krish, Trish and Baltiboy – Bharat Hai Hum, on Prime Video. Showcasing local stories that celebrate Indian culture and history, was one of the key tenets outlined in the Letter of Engagement between Amazon and MIB, announced earlier this year, and we are glad to take that commitment further with this animated series.”

This series aims to serve as a symbol of remembrance and a source of inspiration for future generations, by encapsulating the forgotten narratives of courage, resilience, and love for the motherland. As India celebrates its independence, it presents an opportunity for every citizen to pay homage to the untold sacrifices that have shaped the destiny of our great nation.