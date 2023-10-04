Movies | Releases

Houseful Shows in Amravati : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 's 'The Vaccine War' Stuns Audiences

'The Vaccine War', directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and featuring the stellar talents of renowned actress Pallavi Joshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar, has taken the cinematic world by storm.

04 Oct,2023 18:43:56
‘The Vaccine War’, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and featuring the stellar talents of renowned actress Pallavi Joshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar, has taken the cinematic world by storm. The film’s impact on audiences is undeniable, as a viral video from Saroj Cinema in Amravati reveals that cinema-goers are flocking to witness this cinematic masterpiece making theatres houseful.

‘The Vaccine War’ has emerged as a powerful contender as film with its power to provoke discussions and inspire change. The viral video clip, captured at Saroj Cinema, Amravati, showcases an electric atmosphere inside the cinema hall, with seats filled to capacity. It is evident that people of all backgrounds and ages are captivated by the film’s message. The enthusiastic response from the audience speaks volumes about the film’s ability to stimulate thought and evoke emotions. Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “Slowly and steadily The Vaccine War is inspiring Bharat. Cinemas are filling. You can also do Group Bookings of #TheVaccineWar. Yes, INDIA CAN DO IT.”

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his knack for addressing pertinent social issues through cinema, has once again delivered a thought-provoking work that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. The stellar performances of Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar and other star cast have further elevated the film’s impact, earning them accolades from critics and fans alike. As “The Vaccine War” continues to shine in theaters, it becomes clear that it is not merely a film; it is a catalyst for change, an emblem of the power of storytelling, and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

‘The Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda,Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

