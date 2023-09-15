Movies | Releases

Hrithik Roshan gives a shout-out to Friday Storytellers' 'The Freelancer'! Calls it, 'Unbelievably thrilling'

While the 4 episodic series have been immensely loved by the audience, now the superstar Hrithik Roshan has also joined the baton when he watched the show and couldn't resist praising the team and the show.

Author: IWMBuzz
15 Sep,2023 21:56:49
Hrithik Roshan gives a shout-out to Friday Storytellers' 'The Freelancer'! Calls it, 'Unbelievably thrilling' 852033

Friday Storytellers’ action thriller ‘The Freelancer’ was released on 1st September and gave the audience an absolute dose of action and adventure. While the 4 episodic series have been immensely loved by the audience, now the superstar Hrithik Roshan has also joined the baton when he watched the show and couldn’t resist praising the team and the show.

While praising Friday Storytellers’ action thriller ‘The Freelancer’, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and wrote the caption –

“Just got done watching The Freelancer on Hotstar – which is yet another brilliant work of art by Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia and team. I thought Special Ops was peak, but you all have me in awe with this one too. Unbelievably thrilling!

Firstly , what a novel concept.. watching the show just made me realise this is an unexplored universe with so much potential. I cannot wait to watch the upcoming episodes.

Anupam Sir, Mohit & Kashmira and all the cast members are simply outstanding.

Guys.. if you’ll haven’t watched The Freelancer on Hotstar yet.. please add it to your watchlist immediately! This is one webseries you must not miss!”

‘The Freelancer’ has been garnering immense love from all across ever since its release. Well studded with a talented star cast Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and many more. Coming from the house of Friday storytellers, who have always given the audience some fresh and original content, ‘The Freelancer’ is definitely a must-watch content available only on Deinsy+ Hotstar.

From Special OPS 1.5, Kaun Praveen Tambe?, Khakhee- The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, Bande Mei Hai Dum and many more are some of the content that are the most enjoyed ones from the house of Friday storytellers.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Viral Video! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad go on day out with Hrehaan and Hridaan 848294
Viral Video! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad go on day out with Hrehaan and Hridaan
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
Ameesha Patel Reveals Everyone Had 'No Faith' In Hrithik Roshan's Debut Film With Her 844331
Ameesha Patel Reveals Everyone Had ‘No Faith’ In Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Film With Her
Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts 844236
Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts
Unveiling the 'Spirit of Fighter': The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film 'Fighter' on Independence Day!" 843073
Unveiling the ‘Spirit of Fighter’: The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film ‘Fighter’ on Independence Day!”
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil 'Fighter' motion poster on Independence Day 843040
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil ‘Fighter’ motion poster on Independence Day

Latest Stories

Top 10 Bollywood Celebrities Bridal Mehendi Designs to copy for your big day 852020
Top 10 Bollywood Celebrities Bridal Mehendi Designs to copy for your big day
Shahid Kapoor to showcase his dance magic with Kriti Sanon in untitled sci-fi romance [Reports] 851994
Shahid Kapoor to showcase his dance magic with Kriti Sanon in untitled sci-fi romance [Reports]
In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851872
In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress
Deepika Padukone is a large-sized actor: Shah Rukh Khan 852005
Deepika Padukone is a large-sized actor: Shah Rukh Khan
Selena Gomez opens up on why she released her ‘Single Soon’ now, says ‘I wasn't in that place’ 851985
Selena Gomez opens up on why she released her ‘Single Soon’ now, says ‘I wasn’t in that place’
Sumedh Mudgalkar pens heartfelt birthday wish for RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh 851991
Sumedh Mudgalkar pens heartfelt birthday wish for RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh
Read Latest News