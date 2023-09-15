Hrithik Roshan gives a shout-out to Friday Storytellers' 'The Freelancer'! Calls it, 'Unbelievably thrilling'

Friday Storytellers’ action thriller ‘The Freelancer’ was released on 1st September and gave the audience an absolute dose of action and adventure. While the 4 episodic series have been immensely loved by the audience, now the superstar Hrithik Roshan has also joined the baton when he watched the show and couldn’t resist praising the team and the show.

While praising Friday Storytellers’ action thriller ‘The Freelancer’, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and wrote the caption –

“Just got done watching The Freelancer on Hotstar – which is yet another brilliant work of art by Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia and team. I thought Special Ops was peak, but you all have me in awe with this one too. Unbelievably thrilling!

Firstly , what a novel concept.. watching the show just made me realise this is an unexplored universe with so much potential. I cannot wait to watch the upcoming episodes.

Anupam Sir, Mohit & Kashmira and all the cast members are simply outstanding.

Guys.. if you’ll haven’t watched The Freelancer on Hotstar yet.. please add it to your watchlist immediately! This is one webseries you must not miss!”

‘The Freelancer’ has been garnering immense love from all across ever since its release. Well studded with a talented star cast Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and many more. Coming from the house of Friday storytellers, who have always given the audience some fresh and original content, ‘The Freelancer’ is definitely a must-watch content available only on Deinsy+ Hotstar.

From Special OPS 1.5, Kaun Praveen Tambe?, Khakhee- The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, Bande Mei Hai Dum and many more are some of the content that are the most enjoyed ones from the house of Friday storytellers.