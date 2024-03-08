Huma Qureshi-Vishal Rana-Jio Studios Announces a Groundbreaking Film on International Women’s Day

On this International Women’s Day, Jio Studios & Echelon Productions are excited to announce a compelling new film starring Huma Qureshi. This untitled drama, unfolds the powerful true story of an auto rickshaw driver, a woman of iron will and vision who sparked an uprising, rallying women to steer their destiny against a tide that once dictated their path.

Fresh off the heels of the critically acclaimed Maharani, Huma Qureshi is set to grace the screen once more in a role that is expected to inspire and ignite. This film pays homage to the courage of ordinary women doing extraordinary things, symbolizing the tenacity and power of the feminine spirit.

Huma Qureshi adds, “To depict a character with such indomitable spirit is a rare and cherished opportunity. It’s particularly poignant that we announce this project on Women’s Day — a day that celebrates the power and dignity of women. I am thrilled to collaborate with Vishal Rana, a filmmaker who is committed to telling these powerful stories of women, recognizing the need for men to be allies in sharing our narratives and Jio Studios, a studio dedicated to consistently championing narratives featuring resilient female characters and supporting the artistic vision of filmmakers”

Vishal Rana, the driving force behind Echelon Productions, expresses his excitement for this collaboration, stating, “We are eagerly anticipating a fruitful collaboration with the immensely talented Huma Qureshi. As we prepare to commence filming soon, we feel privileged to have her on board. With her exceptional talent and dedication, we are confident that Huma will deliver a portrayal that truly does justice to her character and brings this inspiring story to life. We truly believe in women power and will continue to state that “HAMARI CHORIYAN CHORO SE KAM NAHI HAI”

Jio Studios Presents, an Echelon Productions Film, directed by Vipul Mehta,

produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.