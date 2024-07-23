“I am deeply grateful for the jury’s recognition,” says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as his film The Kashmir Files Starring Pallavi Joshi Wins Streaming Academy Award for Best Documentary

The Kashmir Files: Unreported, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been awarded the Streaming Academy Award in the Best Documentary series category. This accolade recognizes the documentary’s impactful storytelling and its significant contribution to raising awareness about the Kashmir conflict, as it gives crucial insight into this dark period.

The series has a separate episodic format, where every episode focuses on a specific aspect of the Kashmir conflict. It sheds light on the lesser known aspects of the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus based on data gathered before the making of The Kashmir Files (2022), so it is generally recommended to watch the film before the series. Recently, while talking about The Kashmir Files winning streaming Academy Award for Best Documentary, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says “ “I am deeply grateful for the jury’s recognition of our honest portrayal of Kashmir Genocide, including its challenging narratives. This award inspires us to continue fearlessly sharing stories that illuminate truth, challenge perceptions, and honor the resilience of our people.

Vivek Agnihotri further added, I can guarantee you that if the kashmir files disturbed you, the delhi files will destroy you.”

The award was presented at the Streaming Academy Awards ceremony held in Mumbai over the weekend with awards in 48 categories, 24 in Hindi content and 24 in regional languages content. The documentary series has glimpses of the unseen footage from the Kashmir Files and is currently available to stream on Zee5.